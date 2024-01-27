Lotte Verbeek in film about Nuremberg trials with Russell Crowe and Rami Malek | Movies & Series

#Lotte #Verbeek #film #Nuremberg #trials #Russell #Crowe #Rami #Malek #Movies #Series

Lotte Verbeek has secured a role in the new American film Nuremberg. The Dutch actress is part of the main cast of that film, alongside Hollywood stars such as Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon.

Filming will start in February in Hungary, her agency Favor Talents announced on Saturday. The film is about the Nuremberg Trials, in which more than twenty leaders of the Nazi regime were tried after the Second World War.

Crowe plays the role of Hermann Göring, who was the German commander-in-chief of the Luftwaffe during the war. He was considered one of Adolf Hitler’s most important confidants. Verbeek plays Emmy, Göring’s wife. Malek stars in the film as Douglas Kelley, the American psychiatrist who must determine whether the Nazis can stand trial for their crimes.

Nuremberg is based on the book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai. The film is directed by James Vanderbilt, who previously wrote the thriller Zodiac and two parts in the Scream-reeks.

The 41-year-old Verbeek has been working in Hollywood for some time. She has appeared in series such as Outlander, The Blacklist, Agent Carter and the worldwide cinema hit The Fault in our Stars.

