LOTTO 6/49 – Thursday, January 4, 2024. The winning numbers for the first lotto draws of the year

LOTTO results 6/49. On Thursday, January 4, new Lotto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40 and Super Noroc draws took place, after the last New Year lotto draws, the Romanian Lottery awarded over 82,600 winnings in total value of over 6.82 million lei.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, the Romanian Lottery organizes the first Trageril Loto of this calendar year. At the last lotto draws, on New Year's Eve, the Romanian Lottery awarded over 82,600 winnings totaling over 6.82 million lei.

New Year’s Eve LOTO results – Thursday, January 4, 2024

Lotto results. Joker winning numbers: 3, 14, 26, 41, 7 +8

Lotto results. Winning numbers at Noroc Plus: 777716

Lotto results. Super Lucky winning numbers: 923700

Lotto results. Lucky winning numbers: 9005731

Lotto results. Lotto 5 out of 40 winning numbers: 18, 3, 5, 28, 7, 4

Lotto results 6/49. Lotto 6 out of 49 winning numbers: 2, 29, 31, 13, 49, 34

LOTO results 6 of 49. Prizes up for grabs on Thursday, January 4, 2024

According to the Romanian Lottery, in Lotto 6/49 a carryover amounting to over 21.40 million lei (over 4.30 million euros) is registered in category I, and in Noroc a cumulative carryover amounting to over 7 .37 million lei (over 1.48 million euros). At Joker, in category I, there is a carryover worth over 21.95 million lei (over 4.41 million euros). At Noroc Plus, a carryover worth over 58,400 lei (over 11,700 euros) is up for grabs in category I. At Loto 5/40, a carryover amounting to over 433,000 lei (over 87,000 euros) is registered in category I. At Super Noroc, a cumulative carryover of over 12,500 lei is recorded.

LOTO 6/49 results – Latest winning numbers

Lotto results. Joker winning numbers: 13, 43, 35, 37, 6, +18

Lotto results. Winning numbers in Joker New Year’s Extra Draw: 5, 24, 28, 15, 41, + 4

Lotto results. Winning numbers at Noroc Plus: 5 2 4 0 3 8

Lotto results. Super Lucky winning numbers: 5 7 1 8 6 5

Lotto results. Lucky winning numbers: 3 9 6 5 7 2 9

Lotto results. Lotto 5 out of 40 winning numbers: 40, 17, 35, 20, 31, 32

Lotto results. Lotto 5 out of 40 winning numbers, New Year’s extra draw: 39, 27, 13, 1, 3, 24

Lotto results 6/49. Lotto 6 out of 49 winning numbers: 37, 8, 4, 19, 31, 20

Lotto results 6/49. Lotto 6 of 49 winning numbers, New Year’s Eve 2024 extra draw: 3, 40, 16, 46, 44, 33

LOTO Events Observatory 6/49 – Thursday, January 4, 2024. The winning numbers for the first lotto draws of the year