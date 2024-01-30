Lotto results 29/01/2024 – Multi Multi, Ekstra Pensja, Kaskada, Mini Lotto draws – WP News

Lotto results 29/01/2024. Check if the latest Lotto results turned out to be lucky for you. Already on Tuesday, in the main Lotto draw, you will be able to win PLN 10 million.

Lotto results 29/01 – Multi Multi:

Time

14:00

: 1, 2, 8, 10, 14, 20, 24, 32, 34, 42, 43, 47, 51, 54, 59, 66, 74, 77, 78, 80 Plus 47

Time

22:00

: 6, 8, 9, 11, 32, 36, 42, 43, 45, 48, 55, 59, 60, 61, 63, 67, 71, 72, 77, 79 Plus 32

Lotto results 29/01 – Extra Salary:

10, 16, 19, 20, 35, 4

Lotto results 29/01 – Extra Bonus:

18, 22, 23, 30, 31, 4

Lotto results 29/01 – Cascade:

Time

14:00

: 1, 5, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 23

Time

22:00

: 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 22, 24

Lotto results 29/01 – Mini Lotto:

11, 12, 27, 29, 31

The latest Lotto results will be announced on Tuesday. The prize pool in this draw will be PLN 10 million. The broadcast of this event will be available on TVP3 and via the Lotto website and mobile application.

Source: newsci.wp.pl

