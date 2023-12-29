Lourdes: a check for €18,000 for the League Against Cancer after the Lions and Rotary lottery

#Lourdes #check #League #Cancer #Lions #Rotary #lottery

The traditional lottery against cancer organized by the Lions and the Rotary kept all its promises and made it possible to donate €18,000 to the League and €2000 to Lourdes Cancer Espérance.

It was at the town hall of Lourdes that the organizers of the Super Lottery Against Cancer, without forgetting Pink October, took stock of an exceptional edition since it was profitable. all those involved in these solidarity actions who worked to raise these essential funds in the fight against cancer. It was Annette Cuq who sat next to the mayor of Lourdes, Thierry Lavit, as well as one of the two presidents of the Lions, Julien Poque. The opportunity for the mayor to thank the participants who made it possible to hand over a check for €3,000 from the events organized for Pink October and €18,000 following the super lotto, without forgetting Lourdes Cancer spérance which was given a check for €2000.

The president of Ligue 65, Annette Cuq, thanked the donors and explained the importance of this funding: “For us, it is essential. We are going to open a League space in the Vic-en-Bigorre-Maubourguet sector. We we also want to set up supportive care such as sophrology, psychological support, dietetics. We started last month and we are very happy with the first feedback. We have to help a lot of people and these people are especially in need of support We are also working on something that could see the light of day in the Lourdes and Argelès sector and even Bganères-de-Bigorre. We are also going to reopen the office that we had at the Lourdes hospital with a new oncologist from the month of January. We have to go and look for people because they don’t dare come to us and that’s why we have to go see them. We also have to go more towards the rural population, without forgetting the caregivers. So, thank you again for this beautiful evening where there were a lot of people and which made it possible to raise funds which were very useful in the fight against cancer”.

The mayor of Lourdes, Thierry Lavit, also spoke about the upcoming opening of an imaging center dedicated to breast cancer screening and which will complement an already existing offer in the city: “You have to get screened very quickly, that’s why we are going to have two screening units in Lourdes. You should know that breast cancer is treatable but we have to move quickly.” Donations which highlighted the generosity of the people of Lourdais and the inhabitants of the region who participated in these two events: Pink October and the Loto of the month of November.

An evening during which the keys to the car won during the Super Loto were also given to a lucky winner, delighted to get behind the wheel again.