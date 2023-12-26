Love Actually and The Grinch: you can watch these Christmas films tonight | Movies & Series

#Love #Grinch #watch #Christmas #films #tonight #Movies #Series

The holidays are filled with family, food and gifts and that can be quite tiring. Relaxing on the couch with a Christmas movie is a welcome change. You can watch these Christmas films on streaming services on Tuesday evening.

Home Alone (1990) – Disney + and Pathé Thuis

Enjoy a Christmas holiday to Paris with the whole family: the McCallister family is looking forward to it. But in the chaos it appears that father and mother have forgotten one thing: their son Kevin (Macaulay Culkin). Going back quickly is not an option and so Kevin has to fend for himself alone. When two thugs try to break into the house, Kevin not only proves to be able to take good care of himself, but is also very handy at repelling criminals.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) – Prime Video, Pathé Thuis and SkyShowtime

Almost eighty years old, but It’s a Wonderful Life is still considered one of the best Christmas films ever made. After a series of unfortunate circumstances, George Bailey (James Stewart) thinks his life doesn’t matter. He is about to take his own life when a group of angels show him how important he is to family and friends.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) – Disney+

Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas story, but with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy. Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine) meets the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. The traditional Christmas story is framed with typical Muppet humor and songs.

The Holiday (2006) – Netflix, Pathé Thuis, SkyShowtime and Prime Video

Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) swap homes for a few weeks in this Christmas film, to get away from the daily hassles and their love affairs. Running away from love completely turns out not to be an option: Iris meets American Miles (Jack Black) and Amanda meets British Graham (Jude Law). That obviously makes for a complicated Christmas holiday.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – Netflix, Prime Video, SkyShowtime and Pathé Thuis

Jim Carrey takes on the role of the grumpy green monster The Grinch. The creature hates people and wants to ruin Christmas for everyone. Young Cindy Lou (Taylor Momsen) hopes to help him realize that things can be done differently.

Love Actually (2003) – Netflix, Videoland and Pathé Thuis

This Christmas classic is twenty years old this year. Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson: just about every famous Brit you can think of stars in this romantic comedy. The film follows the stories of diverse people who sometimes meet each other around the holidays. Perfect for the Christmas feeling.

All You Need Is Love (2018) – HBO Max and Pathé Thuis

When you say Christmas, you immediately say Christmas in the Netherlands All You Need Is Love. Good idea, thought the makers of the Dutch comedy of the same name: we’ll make a Christmas film around it. Fedja van Huêt is the Robert ten Brink of this romantic comedy.

