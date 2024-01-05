“Love overcame difficulties”: a lover’s surprise for a Ukrainian military medic who returned from Russian captivity

#Love #overcame #difficulties #lovers #surprise #Ukrainian #military #medic #returned #Russian #captivity

Galyna returned to her family only on Wednesday after the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia. She and her lover in 2022. in the spring, they fought together against the Russian army in the 36th Marine Brigade in the port city of Mariupol.

The commander of the two, Serhijs Volynskis, nicknamed “Volyna”, wrote next to the video of the couple kissing: “This love has overcome difficulties that can break the strongest.”

The defenders of Mariupol, and especially the fighters of the 36th Marine Brigade, are revered as heroes in Ukraine because they withstood the Russians for many weeks. G. Fedychin was taken prisoner. They survived a two-year separation, “but their hearts did not stop beating in the same rhythm,” Volyna wrote.

Andrijus Jermakas, the head of the administration of the President of Ukraine, also congratulated the couple on the X network.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners again on Tuesday for the first time since the summer. According to official data, 230 Ukrainian men and women escaped from Russian captivity. In turn, Moscow returned 248 soldiers.

