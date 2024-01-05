“Love overcame difficulties”: a lover’s surprise for a Ukrainian military medic who returned from Russian captivity

#Love #overcame #difficulties #lovers #surprise #Ukrainian #military #medic #returned #Russian #captivity

Galyna returned to her family only on Wednesday after the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia. She and her lover in 2022. in the spring, they fought together against the Russian army in the 36th Marine Brigade in the port city of Mariupol.

The commander of the two, Serhijs Volynskis, nicknamed “Volyna”, wrote next to the video of the couple kissing: “This love has overcome difficulties that can break the strongest.”

The defenders of Mariupol, and especially the fighters of the 36th Marine Brigade, are revered as heroes in Ukraine because they withstood the Russians for many weeks. G. Fedychin was taken prisoner. They survived a two-year separation, “but their hearts did not stop beating in the same rhythm,” Volyna wrote.

Andrijus Jermakas, the head of the administration of the President of Ukraine, also congratulated the couple on the X network.

Russia and Ukraine exchanged prisoners again on Tuesday for the first time since the summer. According to official data, 230 Ukrainian men and women escaped from Russian captivity. In turn, Moscow returned 248 soldiers.

Copying the text of this news is prohibited without the written consent of ELTA.

Also Read:  Index - Abroad - A real "heavy bomber" would end the Putin era

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Carrefour withdraws all Pepsi products from sale. The decision was made
Carrefour withdraws all Pepsi products from sale. The decision was made
Posted on
NASA flies to the moon with technology from Austria
NASA flies to the moon with technology from Austria
Posted on
Vouchers of 280 lei, from January 1, for Romanians! Conditions to be met
Vouchers of 280 lei, from January 1, for Romanians! Conditions to be met
Posted on
Support for Arda Güler from the Spanish press
Support for Arda Güler from the Spanish press
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News