Low blow! Teodoro Martinez leaves this recadito to Maikel Garcia on social media (+Tweet)

Teodoro Martínez made a positive return to Venezuelan baseball after being part of the victory (6-5) of the Leones del Caracas over the Tigres de Aragua, on the first day of the 2023-24 Round Robin of the LVBP.

The outfielder entered the game in the final innings and took a turn with the wood in the match, which ended in a solo home run by Gabriel Noriega to leave the cats on the field. Despite not being included in the team at the beginning of the season, The patrolman earned his place on the roster to face the All against all with the current champions of Creole ball.

After the victory of the long-haired men, the ranger left a message on his social networks about the victory and made reference to his new look on his return to the Venezuelan league. Martínez sported a particular mustache, which caught the attention of many fans during the confrontation, including the Tiburones de La Guaira third baseman, Maikel García.

Through in a joking tone of “not paying so much homage” to the caraquista ninth.

After García’s comment, Teodoro did not remain silent and He responded in a matter of minutes saying that he “has a championship ring and he doesn’t,” adding emojis of a ring and a crying face.

Although it generated a reaction from the players’ followers, everything indicates that the exchange of comments was in a joking tone between both Creole ball players. Teodoro Martínez had not seen action since last season, while Maikel García is an important part of the La Guaira organization.