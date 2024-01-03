Low-Carb Diets and Long-Term Health: A Harvard Study

#LowCarb #Diets #LongTerm #Health #Harvard #Study

In a world where low-carbohydrate diets are often presented as miracle solutions for weight loss, a recent study conducted by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health sheds new and nuanced light. Published December 27, 2023 in JAMA Network Open, this research led by Binkai Liu, research assistant in the Department of Nutrition, moves away from generalities to focus on the specific composition of low-carbohydrate diets.

Beyond the simple question of carbohydrates

The study goes beyond the simplistic debate of “should we eat carbohydrates or not?” She carefully examines how the composition of low-carb diets impacts health over the long term, not just over a few weeks or months. This innovative approach stands out in that it explores the long-term effects of these diets on weight maintenance.

Methodology and participants

Using data from the Nurses’ Health Study, the Nurses’ Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, researchers analyzed diets and the weights of 123,332 healthy adults, from 1986 to 2018. Participants provided self-reports of their diet and weight every four years.

Five categories of low-carb diets

Participants’ diets were rated in five categories:

Low Total Carbohydrate Diet (TLCD)

Animal-based low-carbohydrate diet (ALCD)

Plant-Based Low Carbohydrate Diet (VLCD)

Healthy Low Carbohydrate Diet (HLCD)

Unhealthy Low Carb Diet (ULCD)

Diets high in protein and plant fats, combined with healthy carbohydrates like whole grains, were significantly associated with slower long-term weight gain.

Key findings and implications

Results showed that participants who increased their adherence to the TLCD, ALCD, and ULCD diets gained on average more weight compared to those who increased their adherence to the HLCD diet. This trend was particularly marked among people under 55, overweight or obese, and/or less physically active. Concerning the VLCD diet, the results were more ambiguous.

The main message here is that not all low-carb diets are created equal when it comes to long-term weight management. This finding could challenge how we think about popular low-carb diets and suggests that public health initiatives should continue to promote dietary patterns that emphasize healthy foods such as whole grains, fruits, vegetables and low-fat dairy products.

This study provides a critical and nuanced look at low-carb diets, highlighting the importance of food group quality and providing valuable insights for people seeking to maintain their weight in a healthy way over the long term.

