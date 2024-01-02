low in calories and with more phosphorus than tuna

#calories #phosphorus #tuna

When we talk about croakers, we are referring to different water fish species family salty Sciaenidae whose diet consists mainly of crustaceans and mollusks. Its adaptability to different levels of salinity classifies it as a euryhaline species, showing a preference for areas with low levels of salinity and abundant vegetation during its juvenile stage.

A distinctive feature of the croaker is its slender, dark silver-gray body, with the upper part of the fins standing out in a captivating red-brown hue. Its round and wide mouth makes it an efficient predator in capturing prey. Depending on their size, these fish can vary significantly in weight, from one-kilogram specimens to impressive 50 kilogramsreaching even two meters long.

This animal, recognized in both commercial and sport fishing, lives mainly in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean, from Senegal to the Mediterranean. Its presence in coastal waters and brackish estuaries, in muddy and sandy bottoms, makes it a versatile and adaptable specimen. It is common to find it at depths ranging between 15 and 300 meters.

An accessible and very nutritious fish

The croaker, appreciated for its exquisite white meat, has become an accessible option thanks to the aquaculture. This guarantees its constant presence in markets and fishmongers, giving cooking lovers the opportunity to enjoy its nutritional benefits at any time.

With their firm meat and intact skin, loins become a perfect choice for grilling or grilling. When properly cleaned, they can be integrated in pieces into dishes such as rice, stews, soups, fideuás, or accompanied with sauces such as cod al pil pil, garlic or with seafood in the style of cod in green sauce. Furthermore, it is ideal for create a Peruvian ceviche and other raw preparations, such as carpaccio, poke or sushi.

From a nutritional point of view, corvina is a white fish with a fat content of less than 2.5% and a low caloric intake per 100 grams. It stands out for being an excellent source of protein and vitamins essential for health. In addition, each 100 g serving also provides 90 calories, 20.4 g of protein, less than 1 g of carbohydrates and different proportions of a wide variety of vitamins and minerals.

Rich in B3, B6 and B12

When it comes to vitamins, sea bass provides significant benefits. The niacin (B3) present in this fish contributes to optimal functioning of the digestive systemrepairing the skin and nervous system.

Pyridoxine (B6) also plays a crucial role in the functioning of enzymes and in the brain developmentespecially during pregnancy and childhood.

Vitamin B12, present in sea bass, contributes to the red blood cell formationcellular metabolism and DNA production.

In smaller quantities, it provides vitamins D and E. Further highlighting its nutritional value, sea bass contains omega-3 fatty acids, known for their benefits for the cardiovascular system.

An excellent source of minerals

Regarding minerals, corvina offers a significant contribution of seleniuma mineral with antioxidant properties that is also involved in lipid metabolism.

To a lesser extent, it is source of phosphorus and calcium. Essential for vital organs such as the brain, heart and kidneys, phosphorus plays a number of key roles in protein formation, hormonal control, metabolism and bone health. For its part, calcium contributes to blood clotting, the proper functioning of the heart, muscles and nerves, as well as the formation and repair of bones.