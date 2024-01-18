Low recovery rate in Antananarivo

Property taxes constitute the majority of revenues of the Urban Commune of Antananarivo.

Taxpayers are becoming more and more reluctant to pay property taxes. A situation which risks generating problems at the level of the mechanism of action of public services.

The numbers speak for themselves. According to the latest statistics published by the Urban Municipality of Antananarivo (CUA), Tananarivian households are reluctant to pay their property taxes on built properties (IFPB). For the 2022 financial year, only seventeen taxpayers out of 194,977 paid their IFPB, or 0.01% of households in the Capital. These numbers are particularly low, especially considering that for fiscal year 2021, the property tax collection rate was 13.93%, or 27,166 out of 194,977 taxpayers.

How to explain this phenomenon ? The reasons are numerous, but we decided to contact a manager directly within the Urban Commune of Antananarivo.

“One of the main reasons for this low collection rate is that general citizenship and taxation are not yet an integral part of people’s daily culture. It’s about a civic culture,” says Jaona Raharison, director of financial resources at the AUC. Other factors, such as inflation or currency depreciation, also contribute to this reluctance among households.

Complex situation

This situation creates certain difficulties in relation to the execution of the daily tasks of the municipality and the companies responsible, for example, for sanitation, etc.

It should be noted that the CUA only proceeded to recover the IFPB from 2022, thus taking into account the health situation which had strongly affected a good part of Tananarivian families and owners, despite the resilience of the real estate sector. All of this has pushed paying taxes to the back burner, behind financial priorities like college tuition, energy, and other basic needs.

Property taxes are CUA’s primary source of cash. From 1997 until 2021, IFPBs were estimated based on the developed surface area owned by taxpayers. In 2022, home owners in the Capital faced a 200% increase, until tax relief measures were decreed some time later. Despite this, taxpayers remain reluctant.

Itamara Randriamamonjy