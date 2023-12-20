Low reservoir capacity among the causes of water shortage in Zango

The lack of reservoir capacity is among the causes of constant restrictions in the supply of drinking water in the Urban District of Zango, municipality of Viana.

The statement comes from EPAL’s spokesperson, Vladimir Bernardo, who guarantees that the problems will be overcome with the construction, next year, of a new system called Kilonga Grande, which, according to him, will be able to solve the water problem throughout the entire area of ​​the country. satellite municipality.

Three weeks ago, the Minister of Energy and Water announced that the country’s capital will have two more water capture, treatment and supply subsystems that are being built in Bita and Kilonga, in Kifangondo, municipality of Cacuaco.

João Baptista Borges said that the subsystems will have a capacity of 750 thousand cubic meters of water, to benefit 7,500,000 inhabitants of the province of Luanda.

Another challenge in water supply to Luanda, explained João Baptista Borges, is related to the expansion of the distribution network, he said.