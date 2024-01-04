Lower bank rates in 2024

#bank #rates

The decrease in inflation and the Reference Index for Consumer Credits (IRCC) in the last three quarters of last year are likely to give hope that bank rates will be reduced. Economists are optimistic about this.

Lower bank rates for Romanians who have loans, economists estimate for the year that has just begun. They believe that 2024 will be characterized by economic stability, after inflation has declined in the last three quarters. Thus, it is expected that interest rates on loans will also decrease.

Lower bank rates, more loans

In 2024, economists expect an increase in the number of mortgage loans. Low interest rates, they believe, will give an impetus to the profile market. However, those who talk about reducing interest rates recommend vigilance in spending.

“The numbers show that the big shock has passed – interest rates have stabilized and will actually start to come down. Barring a black swan, we should see a decline in inflation and an increase in the number of mortgage loans granted in the coming quarters, after having remained relatively stable in 2023,” he explained Ion Soltinschi, consultant and financial planner at Mr. Finance..

He draws the attention of loan applicants to calculate their income so as not to pay bank rates of more than 25-30% of it.

“Although it seems that the value of IRCC has capped, and even shows signs that it will decrease in March 2024, in the next period we should be careful about our budget, the credits we have and the ones we are going to access” , declared Ion Soltinschi. Ion Stoltinschi Photo source: Facebook

Banks come with attractive offers

In order to attract new customers, several banks propose new offers for those interested. They offer mortgage loans with fixed interest rates of 5.99% – 6.19%, which means stable bank rates. According to the expert, the new types of loans can represent an option for those who want to refinance. It is about those customers who have ended up paying huge amounts due to the interest rates that have been increased in the last two years.

According to the financier, for a loan of 350,000 lei with variable interest, accessed for a period of 30 years, the rate reaches about 2,700 lei per month. In case of a refinancing, for a fixed interest rate of 6%, the new bank rates will reach 2,100 lei. It is about a saving of 600 lei per month.

Bank rates in the context of IRCC growth

According to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), the IRCC for the first quarter of 2024 will be 5.97%. The indicator is up from the level of 5.96% in the last quarter of 2023. The impact on variable interest rates will be insignificant.

“For the first quarter of 2024, the NBR estimates inflation of 7.7%, continuously decreasing until the third quarter of 2025, when, according to estimates, it should reach 3.3%. The decrease in inflation at the rate predicted by the NBR would be a very optimistic scenario”, stated the expert Mr. Finance.

On the other hand, economists believe that IRCC, in the second quarter of the current year, will be around 5.90%. Which means quite a discount and, by implication, lower bank rates. The index is used to calculate interest on loans from May 2019, when it had a value of 2.36%. The fluctuations of the indicator in recent years have led to double bank rates in less than two years.