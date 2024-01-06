Lower gas bills but a new increase is on the way. Here because

#gas #bills #increase

It lowers gas bill, which drops by 30%. However, the decline could just be the calm before the storm.

Families had a lighter December from the point of view of consumption of bills, the average expense in fact it fell slightly for protected contracts (-6.7% compared to November). The drop seems to be entirely related to gas, a material which drops more in price than electricity.

The Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment specified that in December the Wholesale gas prices fell compared to November and the price for customers in the protected market is equal to 36.30 euros per megawatt hour.

2023 therefore brought about a overall decline of 29.9% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (January-December 2022). The blow could be around the corner. Consumers are warned Assoutientswhich speaks of a drop below expectations and the risk of a blow to the end of the protected market.

Falling gas bills: a 2023 full of savings

Your 2023 gas bills are out lower than in 2022. Only December 2023 scored a drop of -6.7% compared to the previous month and overall the drop in gas for all 12 months was around 30%. Spending per family therefore fell, with a average of 1,307 euros per yearbefore taxes.

The Regulatory Authority recalled that for gas, as for heat and district heating management, theelimination of charges general and the VAT reduction to 5%, which however will return to normal rates starting from January 2024.

Risk of a blow: higher prices from January

In December the rates dropped, but January opens with the risk of a blow. As he explains Assoutientsstarting in January protected market it will end and I won’t even fail to increase VAT.

The note states that:

The most penalized will be vulnerable gas users who live in condominiums with central heating systems, who will have to move to the free market despite having the requirements established by law to remain in the greater protection regime.

The reduction in bills in December is therefore positive, but it is not enough. Given the downward trend in prices on international markets, a decidedly more marked drop was expected. Especially if from January consumers will have to undergo a new one stingwith VAT passing through dal 5% al ​​22%. According to Assoutenti this will lead to an increase in around 250 euros per family unit (VAT only).

Also Codacons raises the alarm: the decrease in December is insufficient with spending rising by 34.4% in three years. The forecasts for 2024 are therefore not rosy, with the return of VAT rates to full capacity and the farewell to the protected energy market. The risk is a return to prices above the average, which will affect families already tired by the increased cost of living throughout 2023.