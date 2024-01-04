Lower interest rates only in the second half of 2024. Investors’ overly optimistic view was “an illusion”, says expert – Executive Digest

#interest #rates #Investors #overly #optimistic #view #illusion #expert #Executive #Digest

After a first session clearly of risk reduction in portfolios, with emphasis on the semiconductor sector in specific and technology in general, investors found no reason to reverse the feeling of caution with the announcement of the minutes of the last Fed meeting in 2023. This happens since despite Jerome Powell’s words at the time, which opened the door to cutting interest rates, this scenario has now been clarified with a less dovish tone.

In fact, it was already predictable that the overly optimistic view of investors, which incorporated the possibility of up to five interest rate cuts of 0.25% each, was an illusion that helped fuel the end of the holy rally until last week. In the words of the FED members, it was clear that, despite having effectively opened the way to cutting interest rates, they did not fail to indicate that if the economy demands it, there could even be another rise and, even more relevant and likely, relief in interest should only occur in the second half of this year.

Now, isyo is a situation that delays what the market was incorporating by around 3 months, since a cut was anticipated at the end of the first quarter or beginning of the second, which in Wednesday’s session maintained and even reinforced the looking for risk reduction, a movement that if it continues for a few more days could create an inauspicious path for the rest of the year, from the bulls’ perspective.

Tomorrow will be non-farm payrolls day and what comes out of the labor market report will shape these early days of 2024, so caution should remain until then.

Marco Silva

ActivTrades Consultant