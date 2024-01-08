LSD, cocaine, mushrooms or ketamine. Tesla and SpaceX administrators concerned about Musk’s drug use

#LSD #cocaine #mushrooms #ketamine #Tesla #SpaceX #administrators #concerned #Musks #drug

The richest man in the world has, according to sources close to company directors and shareholders, regularly consumed several illicit substances

Elon Musk is not known for being a particularly stable man. The owner of Tesla, SpaceX or the social network X is a known drug user, but this habit may be becoming problematic. At least in the opinion of the board members and shareholders of the companies that the multimillionaire heads.

The Wall Street Journal writes that there are several administrators who are concerned about the businessman’s excessive drug use. Among these drugs are, according to the same publication, LSD, cocaine, ecstasy or magic mushrooms.

Consumption mostly takes place at private parties, according to sources related to the subject, but there is a problem that is putting administrators on alert: since August, Musk has had a prescription to use ketamine as an antidepressant. It turns out that the richest man in the world is, according to people close to the boards of directors of Tesla and SpaceX, consuming very regularly.

Drug use has never been exactly a taboo for Elon Musk. In 2018 he smoked marijuana live on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The case was so controversial that the Pentagon even had to review the federal security authorization granted to the role of executive director of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, a company certified to launch military spy satellites.

“After smoking with Rogan, I agreed, at NASA’s request, to do random testing for three years,” Musk said via Twitter in reaction to the Wall Street Journal news, ensuring that no traces of drugs or alcohol were found.