Lu Scholar: If Taiwan is instigated for independence, Nauru’s severing of diplomatic relations is just the beginning

#Scholar #Taiwan #instigated #independence #Naurus #severing #diplomatic #relations #beginning

The Global Times threatened that if it continues to advocate Taiwan independence and provoke cross-strait confrontation, Nauru’s severing of diplomatic relations will be just the beginning. The picture shows the flags of friendly countries including Nauru hanging in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.United Daily News Photo Reporter Hou Yongquan/Photography

After the results of Taiwan’s presidential election were determined, a diplomatic war broke out between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait. Nauru announced that it would break off diplomatic relations with China, leaving only twelve countries with diplomatic relations with the Republic of China. Regarding the diplomatic space of the Republic of China, mainland Chinese scholars claim that the “1992 Consensus” is the key to Taiwan’s international space, and warn President-elect Lai Ching-te that the more stubborn the stance, the more countries will resist the pressure and make the “right choice.” .

The Chinese Communist Party’s official Global Times quoted Zheng Jian, a professor at the Taiwan Studies Center of Xiamen University, as saying that if Lai Ching-te continues to advocate Taiwan independence and provoke cross-strait confrontation after taking office, “Nauru’s severance of diplomatic relations will only be the beginning.” He said that only by returning to the 1992 Consensus can the Taiwan authorities’ status in non-governmental organizations and the international space for economic, social and cultural exchanges with other countries have a future.

The Beijing Daily current affairs commentary column “Chang’an Observation” also published an article stating that whether Taiwan can obtain a suitable international space depends entirely on whether cross-strait relations can improve and develop. “Gold-dollar (financial aid) diplomacy” will not change the international community’s view of Taiwan. Cognition and adherence to the one-China principle.

The article stated that one of the reasons why Taiwan has become an “isolated island” is that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities insist on going their own way and refuse to recognize the one-China principle and the “1992 Consensus”. They continue to play up divisions under various banners in the international community and frequently hype up the Taiwan Strait issue.

In response to the Taiwan election results, Tang Yonghong, a professor at the Taiwan Institute of Xiamen University, was interviewed by Hong Kong media and pointed out that in the future, without the political basis of the “1992 Consensus”, the tariff concession arrangements and benefit concessions in favor of Taiwan in the Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement ECFA should be comprehensive. Suspended; not only that, mainland China should also examine the words and deeds of the DPP authorities that harm the core national interests of the mainland, and severely crack down on the economic and security foundations of the DPP’s governance. Only in this way can the Taiwanese people further realize that the DPP’s governance is harmful to Not only does Taiwan not have any benefits, it only has real disadvantages.

Looking at the situation between the United States, China and Taiwan, he believes that the United States is currently suffering from internal and external troubles. This year coincides with an election year, and there are still two external wars that are holding it back. There are huge practical interests in maintaining Sino-US relations that are difficult to give up. In the strategic competition with China, ” “Cliques” have not yet been formed, “NATO’s Asia-Pacificization” has not yet formed an army, and Taiwan has not yet been armed. It still needs to prepare to buy time for a showdown with Beijing. Therefore, in the near future, the United States will continue to maintain a “fight but not break” situation with mainland China.

Tang Yonghong predicts that at least until 2028, China and the United States will maintain a “fight without breaking up”, and the DPP will not dare to rashly amend the constitution to promote legal Taiwan independence, so the situation in the Taiwan Strait is generally controllable.

[See original link]

More udn reports

Don’t panic if your overseas passport is stolen!Travel expert 1 calls for divine rescue: get it in 3 hours

My girlfriend is studying in Motie?He rushed to the door looking for someone to see “this thing all over the bed” and there was one more person next to him

This bottle is not simple!Japan’s “drink” label is No Drink. An experienced driver instantly understands and shamefully exposes it: Wouldn’t it be embarrassing?

The actress transformed into a “walking human weapon”, but the netizen joked that she looked like these two things

See more related news

Preventing the domino effect 4 friendly countries reaffirm their strong friendship

Denies knowing in advance about cutting off financial aid to Australia

Lu Scholar: If Taiwan is instigated for independence, Nauru’s severing of diplomatic relations is just the beginning

Nauru cited Resolution 2758 to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan AIT: Disappointed

Comment/U.S. officials support Taiwan and say they may be unable to defeat international reality

Related videos