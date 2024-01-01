Lu Xiuyan’s speech at the New Year’s Eve party broke the record again with only 8 words

#Xiuyans #speech #Years #Eve #party #broke #record #words

The Taichung City Government held a New Year’s Day flag-raising ceremony at the City Hall Square today. Many people got up early to participate. Mayor Lu Xiuyan led many city leaders to attend, and many Kuomintang legislators and city councilors also participated in the event. Regarding her speech at the New Year’s Eve party with only 8 words, setting a new record again, Lu Xiuyan said that time is left to the artists so that the public can see the most exciting New Year’s Eve party. The public is also welcome to think about how to make the New Year’s Eve party at the end of this year more streamlined.

Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan (front row, 5th from right) attended the New Year’s Day flag-raising ceremony at the square in front of the Taichung City Hall on the 1st. Many city government officials and representatives of the public also participated in the event. (Central News Agency)

The Taichung City Government held a New Year’s Eve party in Central Park last night. Compared with Lu Xiuyan’s speech at the 2023 New Year’s Eve party, which had 10 words, Lu Xiuyan’s speech at the 2024 New Year’s Eve party contained 8 words, “Happy Taichung, Dragon Makes Big Money,” setting a new record again.

In a joint interview with the media in the morning, Lu Xiuyan said that the party is the most important festival event for young people every year. Who wants to listen to officials’ speeches? The Taichung City Government, as the organizer, must be present to greet the people. However, the speech on such an occasion must be very concise and save time. Give it to the artists so that the public can see the most exciting New Year’s Eve party.

Lu Xiuyan said that her first year in office, her speech did not exceed one minute, and it has been reduced year by year. It was 10 words last year and 8 words last year. It will continue to be streamlined in the future. Everyone is welcome to think about how to deliver the New Year’s Eve party at the end of this year so that everyone can be happy.

Lu Xiuyan also reviewed the municipal achievements of the past year, including elderly health insurance, public care, social housing, Taichung MRT, etc. She said that the Taichung City Government will continue to maintain light taxes and policy reductions in this year’s policy meeting, and many construction projects will be launched in the new year. She hopes that the city government will prosper smoothly.

