Lu Xiuyan’s words to build momentum in Taichung were so heart-warming!The whole Internet shouted: Big points for Hou Kang – Politics – China Times News Network

#Xiuyans #words #build #momentum #Taichung #heartwarmingThe #Internet #shouted #Big #points #Hou #Kang #Politics #China #Times #News #Network

On the evening of the 8th, the Kuomintang held a pre-election rally party titled “Support Hou Kang! Move forward to the Presidential Palace to declare to the people” in Taichung. More than 100,000 people came to the scene, and the atmosphere was warm. Taichung Mayor Lu Xiuyan also came on stage to give a speech. (Taken from Lu Xiuyan’s Facebook)

The 2024 general election has entered the final countdown, and legislators from various places are fiercely fighting, with fierce competition among blue, green and white. On the evening of the 8th, the Kuomintang held a pre-election rally party titled “Support Hou Kang! Move forward to the Presidential Palace to declare to the people” in Taichung. More than 100,000 people came to the scene and the atmosphere was warm. When Taichung Mayor Lu Hsiu-yan also took the stage to give a speech, she also posted on Facebook after the event, saying, “I announce that I will not take over the cabinet nor join the cabinet. I want to give Hou Youyi and Zhao Shaokang more personnel space.” , formed a coalition government.” After reading it, many netizens were moved and exclaimed, “Moving speech, Mayor Mom,” and “Your statement today is very good. It is magnanimous and broad-minded. It will definitely add points to Hou Kang!” sparking discussion.

Lu Xiuyan posted an article on Facebook on the 8th, “On January 13, we will decide the future of Taiwan together.” She said, “Xiuyan served as the mayor of Taichung and worked with the citizens to build Taichung. The people of Taichung worked very hard to make Taichung progress; But major construction, such as MRT construction, is stuck because of the central government’s ideology.” Lu Xiuyan said bluntly, “Because the Taichung MRT will extend to Changhua and Nantou, the Taichung MRT being stuck will also affect the transportation construction of Changhua and Nantou, which means that the interests of Taiwan are being sacrificed.”

Lu Xiuyan also mentioned, “Hou Youyi and Zhao Shaokang are the only presidential and vice-presidential candidates who have vowed to form a coalition government regardless of party affiliation.” Lu Xiuyan emphasized, “Today, the media reported that after Hou Kang was elected, Lu Xiuyan will become the executive president. Since the election, Xiuyan has been working hard to promote unity and cooperation among the opposition, so I announced that I will not take over the cabinet nor join the cabinet. I We need to give Hou Youyi and Zhao Shaokang more personnel space to form a coalition government. Only in this way can we attract people and encourage everyone to concentrate their votes on Hou Kangpei.”

Finally, Lu Xiuyan also said that Taichung is “taking the throne”, “and as a mother, I will be at home and continue to protect Central Taiwan!” We sent Hou Youyi and Zhao Shaokang to the Presidential Palace together, and Lu Xiuyan promised to urge them to ensure that Central Taiwan gets More construction will allow the people to be safe and happy, and the Republic of China to be prosperous and prosperous forever. As soon as this article was published, many netizens left messages saying, “Our beloved good mayor, I live in a happy city”, “Moving speech, mother mayor”, “Support the mayor to the end, mother”, “Your statement today” Very good, generous and broad-minded, I will definitely add points to Hou Kang!”, “I support you, Mother Lu, and do not rush to pick up Kuei for the sake of the people of Taichung. This is a person worthy of the people’s trust. I have been waiting for you, Mother Lu, for four years. Later he served the people of Taiwan.”

Lu Xiuyan’s words to build momentum in Taichung were so heart-warming!The whole Internet shouted: Extra points for Hou Kang