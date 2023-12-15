Luanda gains one million trees to promote green areas

The province of Luanda will receive, from Friday, December 15, 2023, one million trees to be planted across the entire length of the country’s capital.

The initiative is from the provincial government, and thus aims to reverse the scenario of tree loss across the entire length of the Angolan capital, encouraging the emergence of more green areas and aiming to promote soil and environmental health.

On Friday, the Luanda Afforestation Program will be launched at the Hotel Intercontinental Luanda Miramar, starting at 3 pm, which envisages the planting of more than 1,000,000 trees by 2027, to ensure better living and health conditions public at the province level, according to a statement to which the Kianda’s Mail had access.

The launching ceremony will be followed by the planting of the first 6,000 trees, throughout the municipality of Luanda, on Saturday, 16th, the starting point will be Avenida Lueji A’Nkonde, in the Urban District of Sambizanga, starting at 8:30 am.