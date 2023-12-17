Luanda hosts I Extraordinary Session of the National Water Council

The Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, will lead this Friday, 15th, in Luanda, the 1st Extraordinary Session of the National Water Council.

Under debate will be the analysis and approval of the Action Plan of the National Water Council for the five-year period 2023/2027 and the assessment of the summary report of the technical visit to the town of Caxarandanda, municipality of Quiçama, Luanda.

Created by Presidential Decree no. 76/17, of 20 April, the National Water Council is a permanent consultative body of the Holder of Executive Power, coordinated by the Vice-President of the Republic, which is responsible for coordination and articulation between the different ministerial departments linked to planning, management and use of water resources.

In this context, river basins, whether national or shared by the Angolan State, including users of water resources and local communities, are also part of the council’s responsibilities.