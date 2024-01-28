Luanda’s anniversary celebration will have drone show and fireworks –

With a drone show and fireworks launch, the Provincial Government celebrates today, January 25th, the 448 in the city of Luanda.

According to a statement to which the Kianda’s Mail had access, the event, which will start at 6 pm, in Luanda Bay, in front of Shopping Fortaleza, will be opened by provincial governor Manuel Homem.

“At this time when we celebrate another anniversary, we hope that this celebration of the 448th anniversary of the City of Luanda will serve to reinforce awareness that it will only be possible to build the city we want if we all get our hands dirty and put one brick at a time. time in the building of our Luanda City”, said GPL.

Founded on January 25, 1576, Luanda has an estimated population of 9,639,901 citizens, of which 4,888,573 are women and 4,751,328 are men.

