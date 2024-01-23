Lubango hosts central event in allusion to National Doctor’s Day –

Next Friday, the 26th, is Angolan Doctor’s Day. The date serves as a reflection on the quality of professionals, whose mission is to save lives.

The central event will begin this Wednesday, the 24th, at 8:30 am, in the city of Lubango, province of Huíla, with the holding of scientific commemorative days.

The announcement was made by the president of the Provincial Council of the Order of Doctors of Angola, Nivaldino Manuel, adding that the conferences will end on the 26th of this month.

This year, he said, the conferences take place under the motto “Angolan doctor committed to strengthening the National Health Service”.

According to the official, “after the opening ceremony, several activities will be held, including round tables to discuss the current state of health in the country, with national and foreign speakers”.

The event ends on the 26th with some activities, including visits to tourist sites and a parade of doctors through the main arteries of the city of Lubango.

