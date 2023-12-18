Lubitangas beat Maquizardes at the Buraco stadium –

Académica do Lobito beat Bravos do Maquis this Thursday, by a goal to zero, in an early game of the ninth round of the national football championship, Girabola 2023/24, played at the Buraco stadium.

Both teams entered the game looking to score to get more comfortable in the league table.

Throughout the first half, there was a very balanced game, with some dangerous plays not being carried out, with the score prevailing.

In the second half, the score was changed in the 63rd minute through the award of a penalty, converted by striker Aisson, from Académica do Lobito.

The final result was a goal to zero in favor of Académica, which has 10 points, while Bravos do Maquis remains with seven.

At the end of the game, Académica coach, João Pintar, congratulated his boys for the prompt response given to their opponent, considering that “it was a very difficult game”.

