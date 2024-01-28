Lublin112.pl – News from Lublin and the region. Important information from the country

18:05 28-01-2024

The section of the S12 expressway leading to the border with Ukraine is to have high capacity, adapted to be used for both civilian and military purposes. This means additional financial resources.

photo: GDDKiA/illustrative photo

The General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways received significant funding for the construction of a section of the S12 expressway from Chełm to MOP Teosin. The money comes from a special pool called Military Mobility. The European Commission allocated EUR 64.47 million for this task. According to road engineers, this amounts to 50 percent. eligible expenses for the design and construction of an expressway.

This route, because it is to lead to one of the largest border crossings with Ukraine, has acquired strategic importance for the country’s defense. Therefore, it was included in the project whose aim is to create high-capacity road infrastructure, adapted to be used for both civilian and military purposes.

As Łukasz Minkiewicz from the Lublin branch of GDDKiA explains, obtaining this type of funding involves adapting the route to the traffic of heavy military vehicles. This includes, among others: about designing appropriately strong bridges and viaducts.

This is another section of the planned S12 expressway for which GDDiK received funding. Last year, it was money as part of the Polish-Ukrainian road project from the Solidarity Corridors pool. EUR 38.16 million was allocated for the construction of a 5.3 km route between the Teosin MOP and the state border.

