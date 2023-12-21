Luca congratulates father Marco Borsato: ‘Through rain and wind’ | Stars

#Luca #congratulates #father #Marco #Borsato #rain #wind #Stars

Marco Borsato will blow out 57 candles on Thursday. Son Luca puts his father in the spotlight on social media.

“Happy 57th birthday dad! I love you more than words can tell,” Luca writes on Instagram with a snapshot from the old box. The photo shows Marco and his children Luca (24), Jada (21) and Senna (20), whom he shares with his ex-wife Leontine Ruiters (56).

Luca then shows another photo, in which he and Marco are holding an AZ T-shirt. Father and son are big fans of the Alkmaar football club. “Through rain and wind, dear Dad,” he writes.

The singer has been under fire for some time since he was accused of inappropriate behavior. This fall it was announced that the Public Prosecution Service is prosecuting him for indecent assault with an underage girl.

