Lucas Di Yorio is sold to Atlético Paranaense

#Lucas #Yorio #sold #Atlético #Paranaense

Buenos Aires, Argentina.– After a year and a half in Liga MX, Lucas DiYorio will leave Mexican soccer, because he will play in the Atlético Paranaensand Brazil.

Super Deportivo could know that Atlético Paranaense bought the pass Lucas Di Yorio, who played in Pachuca in the past Apertura 2023, and the player will have a four-year contract.

The Argentine footballer arrived in Liga MX in 2022 to play in Leónwhere he had his best tournament in the Apertura, scoring eight goals.

With the Fiera, Di Yorio won the Concacaf Champions League and in the second leg of the final against LAFC scored goal.

For Apertura 2023, the forward arrived at Tuzos, with whom he played 1,022 minutes in 15 games, but only scored two goals.

Thanks for reading AM

Create a FREE account or log in to continue reading this article.

CONTINUE

Thanks for reading AM

This article is exclusive to subscribers. Subscribe today for $1/day to get unlimited access to AM.com.mx, our digital edition and all the benefits of Círculo AM. You can cancel whenever you want.

Subscribe for $1/day