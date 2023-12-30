Lucas Giolito agrees for two years with the Red Sox (source)

#Lucas #Giolito #agrees #years #Red #Sox #source

The right Lucas Giolito has agreed to a two-year, $38.5 million deal with the Red Sox, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Friday. The pact includes a clause to exit the contract after 2024.

In 2023, Giolito – who entered free agency this winter – had a 4.88 ERA in 184.1 innings, across three teams.

Giolito began the season with the White Sox (3.79 ERA in 121.0 innings) and was traded to the Angels at the Trade Deadline. With Los Angeles-Anaheim, he had a 7.04 earned run average in six starts. He then moved on to the Guardians, with whom he had a 7.04 ERA. Along the way, the right-hander made history by being the first pitcher since 1899 to allow eight runs or more with three different teams in the same year, according to OptaSTATS.

Before 2023, Giolito spent six seasons with the White Sox. His best season was in 2019, when he went 14-9 with a 3.41 earned run average in 176.2 innings. He also led the major leagues in complete games (three) and shutouts (two) that year, en route to finishing sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting.