Lucian Mîndruță, criticized after the statements made about Eminescu

Lucian Mîndruță had a controversial post the other day addressing the greatest Romanian poet, Mihai Eminescu. The journalist said that “Eminescu is to culture what the relics are to Orthodoxy”, which attracted criticism in the online environment.

Lucian Mîndruță: “Eminescu is for culture what relics are for Orthodoxy”

After the controversial statements of the journalist, reactions from the online environment did not stop appearing. Among those who criticized his post is Fr. Călin Sămărghițan, doctor in Dogmatic Theology of the “Babeș-Bolyai” University in Cluj-Napoca (2000):

“The words of scoffers sometimes say things of depths of which they are not even aware. Yes, Eminescu is for Orthodoxy the historical form of God’s work.

He is a bearer of grace and sacrifice. It is a concrete presence of the uncreated grace of divinity, poured out to men.

He is eternal because in his time he was AUTHENTIC, authentic in weaknesses, assumed, and above all authentic in work and way of being, and authenticity cannot perish because it carries within itself the germs of eternal life. It is “icon”, window that sends to the sky.

I couldn’t even bear the face of that unfortunate LM here, while you can do a Liturgy on the bones and the word(!) of Eminescu”, the father said on Facebook.

Mirel Curea mocked Mîndruță

The EVZ journalist commented on the controversial statements of Lucian Mîndruță. The first deputy editor-in-chief of Evenimentul Zilei explained the essential role that Mihai Eminescu plays in Romanian culture, thus managing to contradict the erroneous and meaningless statements of the former television presenter:

“About the relics. Lucian Mîndruță, the earthly remains of Silviu Burcan

“Eminescu is to culture what relics are to Orthodoxy.

Occasion for ritual and mystical worship and less occasion for cultural consumption.

You know for sure that a man doesn’t read poetry when he declares Eminescu a national poet, and he hasn’t heard of Tzara, Ion Barbu or even Cărtărescu’s poetry.”

How do you know Mândruță, from Silviu Brucan? It’s not bad, Eminescu is for culture exactly what the relics are for Christianity, because the poet is for culture exactly what Eusebius of Caesarea said about the earthly remains of the Holy Martyrs:

“They are more precious than precious stones and nobler than gold,” journalist EvZ wrote on Facebook.

