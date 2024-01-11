Luciano Pons faced with the opportunity to come to the U: “I like the option”

#Luciano #Pons #faced #opportunity #option

The Argentine striker from Independiente de Medellín spoke about the possibility of sealing his transfer to the secular cast.



© Twitter: Independiente de MedellínLuciano Pons continues doing the preseason with Independiente de Medellín.

University of Chile puts one of its objectives in its sights. It’s about the forward Luciano Ponstrans-Andean and current player of the Independent of Medellin He appears as one of the main candidates to be the blue “9”.

The 33-year-old attacker has spent much of his career in the Argentine second category, although his last two seasons at Banfield were the ones that initially attracted attention in Colombia.

With 25 goals in 96 games, Luciano Pons won the title in a team that was two-time champion in the last coffee tournament and, despite the fact that this earned him the poll from Brazilian teams, one of the interested parties that most seduced the Argentine seems to have been was the University of Chile.

All these characteristics make it interesting to go by the words of the Argentine and current forward of Independiente de Medellín. This task was carried out from El Deportivo de La Tercera, where he was asked about the negotiations that he is carrying out with the blues.

Luciano Pons shone in his first season at Banfield | Getty Images

“I really like the option”

The Argentine was brief in his words about the option of becoming the new blue forward. The thing is that, being still a forward for Independiente de Medellín, he does not want to get burned with his club.

“I have a meeting with my representative in a little while. We have conversations with the University of Chile, but I cannot say much about the subject, they do not allow me to talk much about it. “I am still a player for Independiente de Medellín, a club that has given me a lot,” said Pons in conversation with the news site.

“I really like the option of joining an important club like Universidad de Chile, in an important team. But they told me I can’t talk about it. I have a contract until December in Colombia and we’ll see what happens. “God willing, I could be in Chile very soon,” added the attacker.

Universidad de Chile seeks to satisfy the palate of its new coach, Gustavo Álvarez, and bring in an attacker with international influence for next season. Although Luciano Pons seems to have the lead, other names that have previously emerged have fallen by the wayside, Gustavo Aguilar and Wanchope Ábila.

Do you think Luciano Pons is the nine that the U needs?

What other positions does the University of Chile need?

The other two positions are a center back and a midfielder with an exit in midfield. The defender must cover the departure of Luis Casanova, who did not renew his contract.