Ludogorets follows a Romanian – Topsport.bg

Representatives of the Bulgarian champion Ludogorets were in Romania to watch the Petrolul – Rapid (Bucharest) match live, which ended 0:0. They attended the meeting to monitor the performances of 23-year-old Valentin Tsiku, who mainly plays as a left back.

The Petrolul captain is valued by his club at one million euros and they wouldn’t let him go for less. He was also the focus of attention of the Belgians from Gent a year ago.

In addition to people from Ludogorets, there were also managers from Italy at the stadium, write the media in Romania.

“I don’t know anything, nobody has contacted me, my focus was only on the game and that’s it. There’s one game left before the transfer window starts. I have to be clearly focused on it. We have to recover as quickly as possible, yes let’s go there and get points. That’s it for now. The transfer window… the management will make a decision first and then I will make it,” said the player after the match.

In their last match of the year, Petrolul faces Universitatya (Crajova) 1948. The match is on December 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Ludogorets takes a Brazilian on loan

They also want it from Japan

