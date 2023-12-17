Ludogorets is reinforced with a Romanian for 1,000,000 euros

#Ludogorets #reinforced #Romanian #euros

Representatives of Ludogorets were in Romania to watch live the match between Petrolul and Rapid Bucharest, which ended 0:0. They attended the meeting to monitor the performances of 23-year-old Valentin Tsiku, who mainly plays as a left back.

The Petrolul captain is valued by his club at one million euros and they wouldn’t let him go for less. He was also the focus of attention of the Belgians from Gent a year ago.

In addition to the representatives of Ludogorets, there were also managers from Italy at the stadium, write the media in Romania.

Related articles

“I don’t know anything, nobody has contacted me, my focus was only on the game and that’s it. There’s one game left until the transfer window starts. I have to be clearly focused on him. We have to recover as quickly as possible, go there and get points. That much for now. The transfer window… the management will first make a decision and then I will make it,” the player said after the match.

In their last game of the year, Petrolul faces Universitatia Craiova 1948 on December 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Also Read:  Palancas Negras and Tubarões Azuis seek points in the race for the 2026 World Cup -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Laufen votes at the ballot box against returning the hospital site
Posted on
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Vegetable prevents tumor formation and heart problems; LOOK
Posted on
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Israeli military: Hamas’ largest tunnel found
Posted on
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
This Christmas cardigan for PLN 54 will take over Lidl! It’s warm and perfect for Christmas
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news China Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News