Ludogorets is reinforced with a Romanian for 1,000,000 euros

Representatives of Ludogorets were in Romania to watch live the match between Petrolul and Rapid Bucharest, which ended 0:0. They attended the meeting to monitor the performances of 23-year-old Valentin Tsiku, who mainly plays as a left back.

The Petrolul captain is valued by his club at one million euros and they wouldn’t let him go for less. He was also the focus of attention of the Belgians from Gent a year ago.

In addition to the representatives of Ludogorets, there were also managers from Italy at the stadium, write the media in Romania.

“I don’t know anything, nobody has contacted me, my focus was only on the game and that’s it. There’s one game left until the transfer window starts. I have to be clearly focused on him. We have to recover as quickly as possible, go there and get points. That much for now. The transfer window… the management will first make a decision and then I will make it,” the player said after the match.

In their last game of the year, Petrolul faces Universitatia Craiova 1948 on December 19 at 5:30 p.m.