Ludogorets meets his summer nightmare during winter training

Ludogorets has officially announced its winter training program. The “Eagles” will play 5 control matches during the camp in Turkey. The biggest impression is the arranged clash against Olimpia (Ljubljana), from which the “greens” were eliminated this season in the Champions League.

The team led by Georgi Dermendzhiev is gathering for the start of winter training tomorrow (January 5) in Sofia. From January 6 to 10, the players will undergo functional tests and fitness tests and will conduct training sessions in the capital. The session on January 9 will be open to the media, and the Club will further distribute information about the venue and start time.

On January 8 at 1:00 p.m. in the capital’s “Zoo” hotel, PFC Ludogorets will hold a press conference where details of the winter training will be revealed. Sports director Georgi Karamandjukov, senior coach Georgi Dermendzhiev and football players will take part in the briefing.

From January 11 to February 4, the twelve-time champions will prepare in the Turkish resort of Belek. In our south-eastern neighbor Ludogorets will play control matches against the following opponents:

January 21 – Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

January 24 – Olympia Ljubljana (Slovenia)

January 27 – Rakuw (Poland)

30 January – Teplice (Czech Republic)

February 03 – Mlada Boleslav (Czech Republic)

A control match is also planned for January 31, the organization of which is currently being worked on. The opponent will be announced in the coming days.

Ludogorets must return to Bulgaria on February 4. Before the first official match of the spring half-season – the match for the Bulgarian Super Cup against FC CSKA 1948 on February 10, the team will prepare in Razgrad.

