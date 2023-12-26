Ludogorets offensive for Kraev! This is what Levski’s captain decided

#Ludogorets #offensive #Kraev #Levskis #captain #decided

Ludogorets has taken an offensive to attract Levski captain Andrian Kraev, who has a contract with the club until the end of the season.

In the last 10 days alone, the national team has responded three times to offers from the people of Razgrad, reports Gerena.bg. The offers were with excellent financial conditions, but nevertheless Kraev refused to move to “Huvepharma Arena”.

Kraev will go with the team to Turkey, where the team’s training will take place, and after the New Year he will sit again at the table for negotiations with Levski management.

We remind you that in September, Ludogorets sent an official offer to Levski for the midfielder after the transfer of Kiril Despodov to the Greek giant PAOK, but the transfer did not happen.

At the beginning of this year, Levski turned down €600,000 from the Hungarian MOL Fehervar. Then the majority owner Nasko Sirakov asked for 1 million, and the talks between the two clubs did not yield results.

Photo: Lap.bg