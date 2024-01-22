Ludogorets with a transfer shot, signs with a former CSKA player

#Ludogorets #transfer #shot #signs #CSKA #player

The management of Ludogorets has started to find a replacement for the left back Marcel Heister. The German player arrived as a free agent this summer, having previously played for MOL Fehervar, but has failed to establish himself in the squad and has featured in just 6 games since the start of the season, currently nursing an injury.

According to information from “Tema Sport”, the 31-year-old Heister has lost the confidence of the coaching management and in Razgrad they have decided to terminate his contract after the end of the season.

Pirin’s left defender Andrey Yordanov is also in the champions’ plans, in whom the people of Razgrad see as Anton Nedyalkov’s successor. The champions will offer the CSKA teenager to sign a preliminary contract with the club and become a free agent in the summer. For this purpose, however, they will have to deal with the competition of Botev Pd.

The Canaries are now willing to pay a transfer fee for the player and allow him to play out the season with the Eagles, as he has already made appearances for two teams this campaign and is ineligible to play for a third club this Championship.