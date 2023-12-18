Ludogorets with an easy draw in the Conference League, the Eagles will play Bradley Maziku’s team

#Ludogorets #easy #draw #Conference #League #Eagles #play #Bradley #Mazikus #team
The draw for the direct eliminations in the Conference League was made today in the Swiss city of Nyon.
Bulgarian champions Ludogorets will face Servet (Geneva) in the playoff round after exiting the Conference League groups. This determined today’s draw in Nyon. It is curious that former CSKA player Bradley Maziku plays in Servet’s team.
The remaining potential opponents of the “Eagles” were Olympiakos, Ajax, Betis, Sturm Graz, Real Union, Maccabi Haifa and Molde.
The people of Razgrad got into the seeded urn and for that reason are guests in the first match, which is on February 15, 2024. The second leg is a week later in Razgrad.
HERE ARE ALL THE CONFERENCE LEAGUE PAIRINGS:
Sturm (Graz) – Slovan (Bratislava)
Servetus (Geneva) – LUDOGORETS
Royal Union – Eintracht Frankfurt
Betis – Dinamo (Zagreb)
Olympiakos – Ferencvaros
Ajax – Bodio/Glimt
Molde – Legia (Warsaw)
Maccabi Haifa – Gent
