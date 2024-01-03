Ludovic Orban, about the photo from his birthday, from the Victoria Palace: I was not targeted, but Aurescu / I know who the person is

The President of Forza Dreptei, Ludovic Orban, said on Wednesday, about the photo that appeared in the public space, from his birthday, from the Victoria Palace, that he knows who the person is who took that photo, although he did not recognize him even now and then, the main character, for the person to whom he gave the photo, was not him, but the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, according to News.ro.

In the office at GuvernPhoto: Facebook capture

Ludovic Orban declared in the program Proiect de rația: Romania, from Prima News, about the scandal of the picture from the Victoria Palace, from his birthday, that he knows who the person is who made the picture public, but he was not the main character, but minister Aurescu.

“I would prefer not to say, I know who the person is. He didn’t recognize me even now. Obviously he was a party colleague of mine. He didn’t broadcast it intentionally to hurt me, he broadcast it to a person to show off who he’s sitting at the table with, but there, the main character, for the person he gave the photo to, wasn’t me , it was Aurescu, because he was a person from the area of ​​diplomacy and he was proud that I was with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, on whom all appointments depend. So I wasn’t the main character there,” Orban said of that episode.

The former prime minister showed that it was his birthday and “that picture is in total contradiction with what his activity as prime minister represented”.

