Ludovic Orban, about the vaccine file in which Cîțu, Voiculescu and Mihăilă are involved: ‘It seems to me an extremely strange case’ – Source news

Ludovic Orban, about the vaccine file in which Cîțu, Voiculescu and Mihăilă are involved: 'It seems to me an extremely strange case'

Former Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday about the case of the purchase of vaccines, that it seems to him that it is more of a case in which a prosecutor wants to be famous, but that it is very difficult for him to realize whether the constituent elements of a crime are met . He mentioned that it seems to him an extremely strange case and skating on very thin ice.

“What would have happened if not enough vaccines were taken? I ask myself the question. How could one have anticipated, in January, February, maybe even May, how many reminders will be needed to reach group immunity, which immunity is achieved, how was it achieved? (..) How could you anticipate the percentage of the population that agrees to be vaccinated? It seems to me that it is more, like this, a case in which a prosecutor wants to be famous, but honestly, it is very difficult for me to figure out if the constituent elements of a crime are met”, declared former Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, in the program Proiect de țără Romania, about the file of the purchase of vaccines in which Florin Cîţu, Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihăilă are involved.

“It is very difficult for me to realize what consequences it could have, this is a case that will be publicized at the European level”, Orban also pointed out, stating that Romania is in 15th or 16th place in terms of the number of destroyed vaccines, in time Germany in first place.

“It seems to me an extremely strange case. It seems to me that it is skating on very thin ice”, Orban also declared.

