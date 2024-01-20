Ludovic Orban, firm statement regarding a collaboration with PNL. ‘In bed with the enemy’ – News on sources

#Ludovic #Orban #firm #statement #collaboration #PNL #bed #enemy #News #sources

The leader of the Right Force, Ludovic Orban, declared on Saturday that he rejects any possible collaboration with the PNL, calling the liberals “PSD vassals”.

“PNL? It is in alliance with PSD, not to say that they are PSD vassals. As far as participation in the elections is concerned, we are the alternative to the current government.

You cannot talk about a collaboration with someone who is in bed with the enemy (…). Together they voted for all the tax increases, together they supported the growth of the bureaucracy, the establishment of new ministries, agencies, the hiring of 50,000 additional state employees, in other places than needed, that is, they did not work in hospitals, in schools”, said Orban, in Târgovişte, according to agerpres.

He also referred to the United Right Alliance, formed by Forţa Dreptei, USR and PMP, and said that there will be joint lists in the elections for the European Parliament, and during this period they are in discussions about the preparation of this year’s elections.

“Obviously, we built this alliance to beat the PSD, that’s our goal. But to achieve this goal, even if not in the first phase, at the European Parliament, because it’s a short time (…), but for parliamentarians and presidential election, clearly, we set ourselves the goal of beating the PSD”, stated Ludovic Orban.

The leader of Forţa Dreptei, Ludovic Orban, is present, on Saturday, in Târgovişte, at the county election conference of the Dâmboviţa organization, where the current coordinator of Forţa Dreptei Dâmboviţa, deputy Gabriel Plaiaşu, is running for the position of president.