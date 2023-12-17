Ludovic Orban: “Iohannis is a traitor”/ Asked who actually led the PNL during his mandate: “Me, with certain contributions”

#Ludovic #Orban #Iohannis #traitor #Asked #led #PNL #mandate #contributions

Date of update: 17/12/2023 23:14 Date of publication: 17/12/2023 21:54

Photo: Inquam Photos / Alberto Groșescu

The President of Forța Dreptei, Ludovic Orban, said on Sunday evening on the show “Briefing with Liliana Ruse”, from Digi24, in the segment “Presidents’ Week” where political leaders ask each other questions, that Iohannis disappointed him the most and that he proved that he is a “traitor”. He also said that the president of Romania is the one who really leads the PNL and, “not Ciucă or Cîțu”, but that, in his own mandate as PNL president, he was the leader of the liberals, “it is true, with certain contributions in certain topics in which there is interest”.

Cătălin Drula, president of USR: “Which politician has disappointed you the most and why?”

Ludovic Orban: “This is a question from a friend, the answer is well known, obviously Iohannis. He is a man I believed in, I believed that what he did in Sibiu he could also do for Romania, unfortunately he proved that he is a traitor, a man lacking empathy.

He betrayed the electorate that voted for him, six and a half million people put their hope in Klaus Iohannis that he will lead Romania without the PSD, removing the PSD octopus that is infiltrated in all state structures, subsequently creating a majority that was later formed after the 2020 elections a reformist government majority was formed which had prepared all the necessary reforms for Romania’s modernization and development, instead it simply brought the PSD back to power and practically blocked Romania’s development and any perspective.

For me, Iohannis is unrecognizable in his second term. I confess that after January 1, 2021, I didn’t recognize Klaus Iohannis anymore, in the sense that it’s like he’s not him anymore. We were together in opposition, we fought together, let’s remember, the battle together against Ordinance 13, the outings in the Square, the referendum on justice, that is, it was still, not to mention all his anti-PSD statements, that PSD blocked Romania, that the PSD is the biggest evil, that it prevented the democratization and economic development of Romania, after that you bring the PSD to power.

I left the PNL when Iohannis forced the PNL leadership to return the PSD to power. (…)

Iohannis leads PNL, not Ciucă or Cîțu”.

Lilian Ruse, Digi24 journalist: Does Iohannis still lead PNL?

Ludovic Orban: “Of course! You think that they don’t go to take light from…”.

Lilian Ruse, Digi24 journalist: But when you were president, who led the PNL?

Ludovic Orban: “Me. It is true, with certain contributions in certain topics in which there was interest. I had to, of course. Only I said and not over time. It might have been this thing that disturbed.”

Liliana Ruse, Digi24 journalist: Mr. Iohannis does not accept to be told no?

Ludovic Orban: “Most likely, as he behaved with those who had the courage to tell him “no”, in this case with me.”

Liliana Ruse, Digi24 journalist: What does a man risk who says “no” to Klaus Iohannis?

Ludovic Orban: “To be removed every time. Iohannis never declares war on you. He hits you without declaring war on you. That’s obviously his way of being. When I ran for the second term in the presidency of the PNL, I went and consulted with him beforehand. “Yes, it’s ok, very good”. That it is good that the president of the PNL is not the prime minister, that certain unpopular measures or certain clumsiness of the Government are not reflected in the PNL. I mean, I ran somewhat with his consent, so that after that he effectively forced the embittered de Cîțu, who was prime minister, and only because he was prime minister could abusively use the levers in the internal election campaign to convince the embittered de Cîțu and put all those who controlled him and all the structures he controlled against me in a congress that had nothing to do with democracy. They betrayed their electorate by the measures they took.”

Editor: Alexandru Costea | Maria Isopescu

