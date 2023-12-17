Ludovic Orban: “Iohannis is a traitor”. Asked who actually led the PNL in its mandate: “Me, with certain contributions”

#Ludovic #Orban #Iohannis #traitor #Asked #led #PNL #mandate #contributions

The President of Forța Dreptei, Ludovic Orban, said, Sunday evening, on Digi 24, that Klaus Iohannis disappointed him the most and that he proved that he is a “traitor”. He claimed that the head of state is, in fact, the one who leads the PNL and, “not Ciucă or Cîțu”, but that, in his own mandate as PNL president, he was the leader, “with certain contributions in certain themes in which there was the interest”.

Klaus Iohannis and Ludovic Orban 1 Photo: Presidency.ro

Orban made these statements in the Digi 24 show in which political leaders ask each other questions, the former president of the PNL being asked by the USR leader, Cătălin Drula, who is the politician who disappointed him the most.

“(…) The answer is well known, obviously Iohannis. He is a man I believed in, I believed that what he did in Sibiu he could also do for Romania, unfortunately he proved that he is a traitor, a man lacking empathy.

He betrayed the electorate that voted for him, six and a half million people put their hope in Klaus Iohannis that he will lead Romania without PSD, removing the PSD octopus that is infiltrated in all state structures (…)

He simply brought the PSD back to power and practically blocked Romania’s development and any perspective. For me, Iohannis is unrecognizable in his second term. I confess that after January 1, 2021, I didn’t recognize Klaus Iohannis anymore, in the sense that it’s like he’s not him anymore. We were together in opposition, we fought together, let’s remember, the battle together against Ordinance 13, the outings in the Square, the referendum on justice, that is, it was still, not to mention all his anti-PSD statements, that PSD blocked Romania, that the PSD is the biggest evil, that it prevented the democratization and economic development of Romania, after that you bring the PSD to power. I left the PNL when Iohannis forced the PNL leadership to return the PSD to power. (…) Iohannis leads the PNL, not Ciucă or Cîțu”, claimed Ludovic Orban.

Asked who led the PNL when he was president, Ludovic Orban replied: “Me. It is true, with certain contributions in certain topics in which there was interest. I had to, of course. Only I said and not over time. It might have been this thing that disturbed.”

Asked by Ciucă if in 2024 he wants to contribute to the strengthening of liberalism or to its division: I find it insulting to talk to me about liberalism

Asked by the leader of the PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, if in 2024 he wants to contribute to the strengthening of liberalism or to its division, Ludovic Orban said that he finds it an offense for Ciucă to talk to him about liberalism.