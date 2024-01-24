Luigi Cimolai leaves the presidency of the Board of Directors

#Luigi #Cimolai #leaves #presidency #Board #Directors

6

Change in leadership of the Board of Directors Cimolai Spa. He will no longer be in the presidency Luigi Cimolai, which will however remain the main shareholder. He himself was indicated as his successor Marco Sciarra, who has been present in the company for 23 years in leading roles. Sciarra will support CEO Sergio Iasi in the relaunch of the company, together with the decisive and effective collaboration of the entire company management and collaborators. The decision confirms the ongoing process towards managerial governance started on 20 December with the installation of a new Board of Directors. “2024 – explains Luigi Cimolai in a note – is the year of rebirth in the long history of Cimolai Spa after the corporate difficulties caused by the financial crisis which, even during the most delicate phases of 2022, never called into question the solidity industrial of the company. As an entrepreneur, I decided to start the natural process of further pushing towards the concentration of management on the management of our Group, bringing the company to a managerial governance untied from ownership – he concludes -. Personally, I will continue to support business continuity with my skills, experience, history and passion.”