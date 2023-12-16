Luís Amado believes that interest rates “may start to fall” from the second half of 2024

#Luís #Amado #believes #interest #rates #start #fall

In an interview with Antena 1 radio and Jornal de Negócios, the former head of Portuguese diplomacy states that, if there is “no black swan” and if the United States continues to lower interest rates and put pressure on the markets, it will be “inevitable ” and the European Central Bank will have to choose the same route.

Luís Amado, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, believes that interest rates “could start to fall” from the second half of 2024. In an interview with Antena 1 radio and Jornal de Negócios, the former head of Portuguese diplomacy states that, If there is “no black swan” and if the United States continues to lower interest rates and put pressure on the markets, it will be “inevitable” and the European Central Bank will have to choose the same path.

Even if Lagarde seeks to “create the expectation that in 2024 there will be no regression in interest rates”. The truth is that the markets, in a “very aggressive way”, give a completely different reading of the macroeconomic scenario, “both in the United States of America and in Europe”.

Therefore, it is most likely that, in the second half of 2024, “if there is a policy of aggressively lowering interest rates in the United States”, as anticipated with three reductions next year, the European Central Bank will not be able to “ go a long way.”

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided last Thursday to keep interest rates unchanged, as expected by the markets. The ECB justified the decision with the risk that inflation could rise temporarily in the short term.

Projections point to a gradual reduction in 2024 to reach 2% in 2025. Remember that in November inflation reached 2.4%, far from the more than 9% reached in 2022.

After 10 consecutive increases, rates remained unchanged for the second consecutive meeting. As for the future, the ECB leader remained in hawk mode, rejecting dove mode. She assumed that the institution will remain vigilant and that it will maintain interest rates “at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary”.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News