Luís Amado believes that interest rates “may start to fall” from the second half of 2024

Luís Amado, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, believes that interest rates “could start to fall” from the second half of 2024. In an interview with Antena 1 radio and Jornal de Negócios, the former head of Portuguese diplomacy states that, If there is “no black swan” and if the United States continues to lower interest rates and put pressure on the markets, it will be “inevitable” and the European Central Bank will have to choose the same path.

Even if Lagarde seeks to “create the expectation that in 2024 there will be no regression in interest rates”. The truth is that the markets, in a “very aggressive way”, give a completely different reading of the macroeconomic scenario, “both in the United States of America and in Europe”.

Therefore, it is most likely that, in the second half of 2024, “if there is a policy of aggressively lowering interest rates in the United States”, as anticipated with three reductions next year, the European Central Bank will not be able to “ go a long way.”

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided last Thursday to keep interest rates unchanged, as expected by the markets. The ECB justified the decision with the risk that inflation could rise temporarily in the short term.

Projections point to a gradual reduction in 2024 to reach 2% in 2025. Remember that in November inflation reached 2.4%, far from the more than 9% reached in 2022.

After 10 consecutive increases, rates remained unchanged for the second consecutive meeting. As for the future, the ECB leader remained in hawk mode, rejecting dove mode. She assumed that the institution will remain vigilant and that it will maintain interest rates “at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary”.