Luis Suárez will be presented with Inter Miami this Friday, reports indicate

#Luis #Suárez #presented #Inter #Miami #Friday #reports

The MLS seems to take a new hit on the market in the final stretch of 2023, as the open secret seems to be happening; Luis Suarez will become a new Inter Miami player, so he has emerged in the last few hours.

In the absence of official confirmation, “The Gunslinger” will join the list of football luminaries who defended the Blaugrana colors of Barcelona in past years: Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets; in a kind of “last dance” with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

The Uruguayan Luis Suárez has just played the last tournament with the Grêmio de Porto Alegre of Brazilian football, with whom he remained in great shape and in an emotional farewell message he noted: “You are leaving friends. Our children leave friends. I am left with the love that the people of Grêmio and also of Internacional gave me (…) thank you very much for the love. See you soon”.

Reinforcement in the attacking axis of Inter Miami

Las Herons know that they must reinforce their attacking axis after the departure of Venezuelan attacker Yosef Martínez, so rumors immediately pointed to the 36-year-old Uruguayan forward who was even seen at the team’s facilities in the last few hours.

Various MLS insiders are already reporting confirmation of the open secret; There would already be an agreement and it would be a matter of hours before the start of a new chapter in the history of the lethal Lionel Messi-Luis Suárez duo, but now in the 2024 MLS Season.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsApp, where you will find all the sports keys of the day.