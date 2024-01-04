Lukashenka decided to “insure”

#Lukashenka #decided #insure

The head of Belarus Aliaksandrs Lukashenka signed a document with constitutional amendments regulating the rights of the outgoing president of the republic and his family members, reports the press service of the head of Belarus.

According to the provisions set out in the amendments, the outgoing president and his family will be guaranteed immunity, guaranteed life-long protection and the right to use state-owned real estate.

Neither the former president nor his family members will be held accountable for any crimes committed during the leadership of the country.

The inviolability of property, property, correspondence and the right to protection for life are ensured, writes The Moscow Times.

The former president will be buried at the expense of the budget, in addition, after leaving the post of head of the country, he will automatically become a delegate of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus and a member of the Council of the Republic of Belarus for life.

The document containing the corrections is not published on the website, but it can be found in the Internet archives.

In 2022, a referendum was held in Belarus on constitutional amendments expanding the rights of the president of the republic, the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus and the Council of the Republic of Belarus. However, a little earlier, in 2021, during the ceremony of awarding state awards to representatives of power structures, A. Lukashenka expressed his reluctance to remain the president of the Republic of Belarus for life.

“Yes, it is complete nonsense. To be honest, I would like to live a normal life for at least a few years. After all, I didn’t live like that. Even a small manager understands what it means to live the life of a manager. From morning to night, one has to experience such a load and pressure that it is difficult to imagine a greater one. Therefore, you should not ask about me, but about what will happen after that,” A. Lukashenko said then.

In 2020, A. Lukashenka entered the seventh term of office, despite general citizens’ protests against the results of the elections. His term of office will end in 2025, but the term of office of the president in Belarus is not limited.