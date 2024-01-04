Lukashenka wrote a law for himself, he receives almost unlimited power, privileges and benefits

#Lukashenka #wrote #law #receives #unlimited #power #privileges #benefits

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a new law containing a comprehensive amendment to the law on the head of state, which includes, among other things, additional rights and privileges for the president and his family, even for the period after Lukashenka’s office as head of state is terminated, MTI wrote.

The document – the full text of which has not been published, only some of its provisions were described in a statement on Lukashenko’s official website – states that the president of Belarus is at the head of the public administration system and a representative of the parliament. The legislation confirmed the president’s authority to make proposals to the parliament for the presidents of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, their deputies and judges, for the election of the president and members of the central election commission, as well as the right to propose the sending of troops belonging to the country’s armed forces abroad, so that they participate in “guaranteeing collective security and activities for the maintenance of international peace and security”. Lukashenko was able to pass the law with playful ease, as we wrote in our analysis material, he completely eliminated the opposition.

Szabadság Rádió presented the amendment to the law during the parliamentary vote, from which it highlighted that the legislation also defines additional guarantees for the president and his family, including the expiration of the term of office of the head of state. Among the changes is that, in addition to the official residence, the president must also be provided with real estate for temporary stay and rest. You can use these properties even after your term of office is over. You can also claim bodyguard service for the rest of your life.

According to the law, the head of state has the right of immunity, i.e. he cannot be held responsible for his actions in connection with the exercise of his presidential powers, he cannot be held in custody or brought before a court. The right of immunity was extended to his family members as well. Residential and office premises, means of transport and communication, other properties and documents owned by the president and his family will also be inviolable.

After leaving office, the former president can claim the same health care and transportation services that he enjoyed as head of state. The maintenance of the former president’s life and health is covered by the state budget.

The former head of state has the right to a lifelong monthly allowance corresponding to the statutory salary of the current president. After leaving office, the president receives a state property with land and outbuildings as a gift. After the death of the former president, each of his family members receives a monetary benefit in the amount corresponding to the salary of the head of state at the time, the law pointed out

In the amended law, which was voted by the parliament at the end of December, the requirements for presidential candidates were clarified. Thus, only a citizen born in the territory of Belarus, at least 40 years old, with the right to vote, who has been a permanent resident in the country for at least 20 years prior to the elections, and who has never held a foreign citizenship, residence permit or foreign document entitling him to any for a discount or advantage.