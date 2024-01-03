Luke Humphries makes firewood of Scott Williams and fights Luke Littler in World Cup final

Luke Humphries has followed the example of namesake Luke Littler. “Cool Hand Luke” delivered a phenomenal performance in his semi-final and made firewood of tournament revelation Scott Williams: 6-0. Humphries thus qualifies for the final of the World Cup for the first time and will soon become number 1 in the world.

The dream poster in the semi-final of the World Darts Championship between tournament favorites Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen was thrown into the trash by Scott Williams on Monday. The number 52 in the world was in the form of his life and hoped to show that against Luke Humphries.

But Humphries had also already shown his high form at this World Cup. “Cool Hand Luke” had won three of the last four major tournaments and was tipped as the man to beat for this World Cup. He highlighted that again on Tuesday evening.

With a great performance he didn’t give poor Williams a chance. Humphries immediately grabbed “Shaggy” by the throat and with an average of almost 109, no fewer than 6 finishes above 100 and also 14 180’s, he stormed to a 6-0 whitewash.

Humphries qualified for the final of the World Darts Championship for the first time in his career. He will compete against teenage sensation Luke Littler, who defeated ex-world champion Rob Cross. Humphries is also assured of the number 1 spot in the world rankings, which he stole from outgoing world champion Michael Smith.

