Luminița Odobescu and Cătălin Predoiu: Romania is in Schengen. “We have one more stage”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu, and the Minister of the Interior, Cătălin Predoiu, believe that Romania is in the Schengen area, based on the decision of the European Council, which admitted the accession of our country with air and sea borders. However, the two officials admit that there is still a step to be taken, namely accession with land borders.

“I say we are in Schengen because, if we look at the text of the decision published today, it says about the full application of the Schengen acquis. We have one more stage, but it is an important step in the process of full accession to Schengen, a step for which diplomatic efforts have been made in close coordination with the Ministry of the Interior and colleagues. It was a team effort, under the close coordination of the President of Romania, the Prime Minister. I worked until almost the last day. Our efforts have been intense, especially lately, but I think we can say with satisfaction that we have passed a stage. We still have work to do, indeed, but it is an important stage, because once we are there, the process will continue”, said Luminiţa Odobescu on Thursday evening, on Antena 3, according to News.ro.

Cătălin Predoiu affirmed, for his part, that this accession with air and sea borders is a victory for Romania, a political one in the first place.

“Without a doubt, we are a Schengen member state, by virtue and on the basis of this decision of the Council. I think that this is the main advantage, the fact that we have acquired the status of a Schengen member state, a member of the club, if you like, which makes it easier to continue working on the remaining point under discussion, which better profiles Romania among the member states of the European Union , which strengthens our influence at the level of the councils in which we work, each in its area of ​​competence, the Foreign Affairs Council and the Internal Affairs Council, which puts us in a position to better defend our country’s interests, not only in the Schengen file, but and in other files. It is a victory for Romania, a political victory, first of all, beyond the advantages and technical effects which very simply translated means the lifting of controls at the air border and the naval border and the transformation of air travel, respectively naval travel, within the Schengen member states, as a travel within the country. Beyond these technical advantages and the positioning for the continuation of the file further means a very important political emphasis among the member states”, said Cătălin Predoiu.

“From March 31, we will also grant short-stay Schengen visas”

Luminiţa Odobescu was also asked what efforts Romania still needs to make in order to fully accede to Schengen.

“It is a second step to complete the process of full accession to Schengen and basically, we will continue diplomatic efforts together for this year to achieve this goal. As we have done in recent months, we will continue in close coordination and at the political level, obviously, the dialogue primarily with Austria and with the support of the European Commission and the other states. We hope that this year we will be able to achieve this goal as well”, explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Asked if she is optimistic that this year Romania will enter Schengen with land borders, Luminiţa Odobescu replied: “This is our objective. (…) I think that if we continue the team efforts, so to speak, and closely coordinated with the European Commission, with the other member states, we will succeed. If we look back a few months ago, we didn’t have very high chances to take this step. (…) In a coordinated effort, as I said on various channels, on the channel of the Ministry of the Interior, on the channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the political channels at the highest level, at the level of Mr. President, Mr. Prime Minister, with the support the other member states, with the support of the European Commission, moreover, we worked in close cooperation, including for the preparation of this decision with our partners in the European Commission, with the Romanian MEPs and not only with the Romanian MEPs. That’s why I say it’s a team effort.”

The Foreign Minister also stated that from March 31, Romania will grant short-stay Schengen visas.

“What I want to emphasize, maybe another element that is of direct interest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from March 31 we will also grant short-stay Schengen visas. When we went to this objective, practically Austria, the first time gave its consent only for the air borders. In the meantime, we also negotiated the maritime borders and practically the issuance by Romania of short-stay Schengen visas from March 31, and we successfully passed an evaluation process to be able to grant these Schengen visas”, Luminiţa Odobescu also declared.

