Lunar Eclipse Will Occur in 2024: Definition, Occurrence Process-Schedule

Solo – An eclipse is a celestial phenomenon that is always interesting for us to look for. In 2024, we will have the opportunity to witness the phenomenon of a solar eclipse as well as a lunar eclipse.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) predicts that there will be 2 lunar eclipses occurring throughout 2024. Both will occur in the first and second half of this year.

Are you curious about the lunar eclipse that will occur in 2024? Let’s look at more complete information below!

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

Quoting NASA’s official website, during a lunar eclipse, the earth is between the sun and the moon, thereby blocking sunlight from falling on the moon.

There are two types of lunar eclipses:

1. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and sun are on opposite sides of the earth.

2. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only part of the Earth’s shadow covers the moon.

3. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon enters the weaker region of the Earth’s penumbra, causing the moon to appear dimmer, but not completely dark.

At some stages of a lunar eclipse, the moon can appear reddish. This happens because the remaining sunlight that reaches the moon comes from around the edge of the earth, when viewed from the moon’s surface. At that time, an observer on the Moon will see all the sunrises and sunsets on Earth simultaneously.

The Process of a Lunar Eclipse

Still from NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the moon crosses the earth’s shadow. Similar to a solar eclipse which occurs when part of the earth passes through the moon’s shadow.

Throughout the year, the tilt of the moon’s orbit remains constant relative to the stars, meaning it changes with respect to the position of the sun. About twice a year, the moon is in the right position to cross Earth’s shadow, causing a lunar eclipse.

When the moon enters the center of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, it becomes very dark. Once completely in the umbra, the moon appears dim red due to the spread of sunlight through the Earth’s atmosphere.

2024 Lunar Eclipse Schedule

Are you curious about the schedule for the lunar eclipse in 2024? The following is the complete schedule quoted from NASA’s official website.

1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

The lunar eclipse, which will occur for the first time in 2024, is a penumbral type. NASA predicts that this event will occur on March 25, 2024.

However, this penumbral lunar eclipse can only be witnessed on the American continent. Those of us in Asia, especially Indonesia, cannot see it.

2. Partial Lunar Eclipse

Furthermore, NASA predicts that there will be a partial lunar eclipse that will occur on September 18 2024. Again, we cannot see this lunar eclipse in Indonesia.

However, this partial lunar eclipse can be seen in more places, including the American, European and African continents. This phenomenon will last approximately 1 hour 3 minutes according to NASA.

This is complete information regarding the lunar eclipse that will occur in 2024. Let’s look forward to this amazing celestial phenomenon!

