Lundberg, Johan Peter – CAPSI – Cancer related major depression treated with a single dose of psilocybin – a multicenter randomized placebo controlled double blind clinical trial

#Lundberg #Johan #Peter #CAPSI #Cancer #related #major #depression #treated #single #dose #psilocybin #multicenter #randomized #placebo #controlled #double #blind #clinical #trial

Background

A third of those affected by cancer also develop depression. Despite the special circumstances for these patients, with simultaneous cancer treatment, reduced quality of life and often expected shortened lifespan related to the cancer itself, there is no specific antidepressant treatment introduced in care. A single dose of psilocybin has shown a rapid (within days) and long-lasting (months to years) antidepressant effect in several small studies involving different cancer groups. There is still a lack of good studies to introduce the treatment into clinical practice. There is also a lack of knowledge about which patients benefit from this particular treatment.

Description

100 patients with cancer and depression will be randomized to treatment with pslicybin or placebo in four different regions in Sweden during 2024-2025. We examine the antidepressant effect as well as side effects 6 weeks after treatment and after six months. All patients submit a blood test and undergo an EEG examination before and six weeks after the treatment. The 25 patients who participate in Region Stockholm are also examined with three other more demanding methods, MEG, fMRI and PET, in order to create a simple measure where, with the help of blood tests and EEG, we can predict which patients benefit most from psliocybin even before the treatment.

Goal

All this information will be used to conduct a so-called phase three study of psilocybin in cancer-related depression, where we can also refine the prognostic tool, blood tests and EEG, to see which patients benefit most from the treatment. After that, this treatment, together with the prognosis tool, will be able to be introduced into regular clinical care. We think it can happen in 2031.