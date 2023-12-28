Lung cancer is a silent danger that should not be overlooked.

#Lung #cancer #silent #danger #overlooked

Lung cancer is another leading cause of death. of the Thai population Most of the time, lung cancer patients in the early stages rarely have symptoms. But there will be signs that indicate the onset of the disease when the cancer has grown or has begun to spread. Lung cancer can be cured if detected at an early stage.

What causes lung cancer?

It is caused by the rapid and uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells. Therefore causing a cluster of abnormal cells. which can be detected when it is large and spread in large numbers to various organs Lung cancer can be divided into 2 types:

1.Small Cell Lung Cancer: Cells grow and spread quickly, causing the patient to die relatively quickly. This type of lung cancer is rare, approximately 10-15%. It can be divided into 2 stages:

Limited Stage: In this stage, the cancer is only in the lung area.

The metastasis stage (Extensive Stage) is the stage in which the cancer has spread to other parts. of the body

2.Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: This type of lung cancer spreads more slowly. And if detected from the early stages It can be cured by surgery. This type of cancer is found in approximately 85-90% and is divided into 4 stages:

Stage 1: Cancer is found only in the lung area. Not found in lymph nodes and there has been no spread of cancer cells

Phase 2 is divided into

Stage 2A: The cancer is small and has spread to lymph nodes at the base of the lung.

Stage 2B: The cancer is slightly larger and has spread to lymph nodes at the base of the lung. or cancer cells have spread to other areas, such as the chest wall.

Phase 3 is divided into

Stage 3A: Cancer cells have spread to lymph nodes in other areas. away from the lungs or cancer is found in the lymph nodes surrounding the lungs and the cancer cells have spread to the chest wall or the middle of the chest cavity.

Stage 3B: Cancer cells have spread to the lymph nodes on the other side of the chest or to the lymph nodes above the collarbone. or there is more than one tumor in the lungs, or the tumor has grown on another side of the chest, such as in the heart or esophagus, or there is fluid containing cancer cells around the lungs.

Stage 4: In this stage, the cancer has spread to other parts. of the body, such as bones, liver, brain

Risk factors for lung cancer

Although at present it is still not possible to determine the exact cause of lung cancer. But there are some factors that may increase the risk of lung cancer, such as:

Smoking is the main factor that causes lung cancer. Including other types of cancer, with people who smoke having a higher risk of lung cancer than people who don’t smoke.

Cigarette smoke, even though we don’t smoke But exposure to cigarette smoke from inhaling it will leave toxic residues that can cause cancer.

Working in industries that contain carcinogens Exposure to carcinogenic substances such as chromium, radon, nickel, etc.

An environment with toxic dust such as PM2.5 dust. Studies have shown that PM2.5 increases the risk of lung cancer by 1-1.4 times, which is considered as serious as smoking.

Genetics: Lung cancer is not directly inherited, but it has been found that if there is a family history of lung cancer from a young age, Family members are also at higher risk.

Check for symptoms of lung cancer

In general, People with lung cancer in the early stages They often still don’t show symptoms. But when the disease progresses, symptoms often appear. What can be initially observed is

Chronic cough and cough with blood-tinged sputum

Shortness of breath, wheezing Chest pain all the time

Difficulty breathing, panting, easily tired, fatigued

Frequent lung infections

Hoarseness, voice change

Unexplained weight loss

lung cancer treatment

Important aspects of lung cancer treatment is to consider the position Size and stage of cancer cells Including the physical and mental condition of the patient. The methods for treating lung cancer are as follows:

Surgery is surgery to remove all cancerous tumors in the lungs and lymph nodes in the chest. Sometimes the lump may not all be cancer cells. This method is generally used to treat non-small cell lung cancer in stages 1, 2, and 3A.

Radiation (Radiotherapy) is the application of concentrated radiation energy to the location of the cancer cells in order to destroy the tumor cells. But this method will not be effective for cancer that has spread to various organs. But it may be used topically to control the spread. Radiation does not take long and is not painful. But it may cause side effects such as fatigue, loss of appetite, difficulty swallowing, and skin irritation in the irradiated area.

use of immunotherapy drugs (Immunotherapy) is the stimulation of the body’s immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells.

Chemotherapy (Chemotherapy) is the use of drugs to eliminate and inhibit the growth of cancer cells that are everywhere in the body. Chemotherapy used for lung cancer is generally a form of medicine that must be injected into a vein.

Targeted therapy is treatment using drugs that act specifically on cancer cells. which will not affect normal cells And this method will not cause side effects like using chemotherapy.

Combination treatment Cancer treatment usually involves one or more methods. Patients should therefore understand the treatment and side effects of each method.

However, we all should take care of our health. And see a doctor for a health check or disease screening every year. And because lung cancer usually has few symptoms in the early stages. Therefore, screening provides benefits in terms of both surveillance and treatment. Because it is a cancer that can be cured if found early.

Source credit: paolohospital